Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,413)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,413 this Wednesday afternoon, I react to Mike Tomlin’s commentary about QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, weighing in on who has the initial edge for 2025.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1413)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5658236850

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n