Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,412)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,412 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that following the report of George Pickens being late to their Christmas Day game, it’s time for the Steelers to rid themselves of the talented wide receiver and headaches that come with him.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1412)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3929885100
6bc9mw6n