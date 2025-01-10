Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,408)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,408 this Friday afternoon, I discuss why it’s a good thing the Steelers are facing the Ravens in the Wild Card Round rather than the Texans.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1408)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8141896960
6bc9mw6n