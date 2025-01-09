Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,407)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,407 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that WR George Pickens should be involved early and often for the Steelers Saturday night against the Ravens.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1407)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4095297397
6bc9mw6n