Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,403)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,403 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about the real reason that the Steelers didn’t deserve to win their regular season finale against the Bengals.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1403)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8164883605
6bc9mw6n