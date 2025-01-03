Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,401)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,401 this Friday afternoon, I discuss Steelers K Chris Boswell’s odds of making first-team All-Pro, the obstacles that sit in his way, and what he could do this weekend to cement his spot.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1401)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8818980168
6bc9mw6n