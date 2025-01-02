Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,400)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,400 on this Sunday afternoon, I argue Arthur Smith needs to get out of the mindset that the Steelers have three capable RBs and lean on the best one late in the season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1400)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1330280049
