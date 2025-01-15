Kozora: All The Things I Noticed During Hard Knocks (Episode 7)

Another Pittsburgh Steelers recap of Hard Knocks. Episode 7, the final one of the team’s journey following their Wild Card loss, aired Tuesday night. Thanks to Ross McCorkle for filling in for me with last week’s article. We’ll continue with the little things and overall impressions from tonight’s show below.

And be sure to check out our other article on Hard Knocks I didn’t touch on below.

Tomlin Tries New Approach To Break Losing Streak

– Mike Tomlin’s message to the team was pretty simple. Don’t get caught up looking ahead, don’t dwell on looking back. Focus on the Baltimore Ravens. A message that didn’t ultimately land but that was his perspective of the week.

– This looks like one of the turnover T-shirts players get. T.J. Watt wearing one here.

– Mike Tomlin moved two of the team’s practices from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to Acrisure Stadium. Pat Freiermuth wishing a real game would’ve been scheduled.

“Would’ve been so sick if we were playing here this weekend. It would’ve been awesome. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve.”

He’s still yet to play a home playoff game.

– A nice segment on Kiya Tomlin, Mike’s wife, and her clothing store in Pittsburgh. Noting that Mike sometimes pops in to say hello.

– Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offering a history lesson on Chuck Noll during a team meeting. This is a photo I didn’t expect to see in Baltimore leading up to a Steelers-Ravens playoff game. I would’ve guessed a mediocre Photoshop by a Steelers’ fan trolling.

– Tomlin with a “trains on the track” speech during a meeting, highlighting specific matchups on offense, defense, and special teams.

"Two trains on a track" Not too many of these went very well. Killebrew and Matakevich vs. Harrison and Board Jones and McCormick vs. Madubuike and Van Noy Frazier vs. Smith Elliott vs. Andrews Queen vs. Henry Moore vs. Oweh#Steelers #Ravens #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/ydCdJFV6VG — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) January 15, 2025

– Tomlin and Harbaugh meeting pre-game.

“Man, we tied together for life whether we want to be or not. It’s a beautiful thing,” Tomlin said.

“It’s an honor,” Harbaugh replied.

– Frankly, the in-game highlights didn’t offer much. A lot of 4k edits of the Ravens having their way with Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin shared continued frustration with being unable to keep Jackson in the pocket, though he still made plenty of plays from there anyway.

– Pittsburgh attempted to stay optimistic, Wilson and Tomlin discussing a comeback coming out of the half and Wilson still having hope late in the game. Tomlin’s second half message was clear.

“You be aggressive. Let’s play and play to win. It ain’t time for anything else” Tomlin told Wilson along the sideline.

“Be aggressive as shit. Let’s live it,” Tomlin said moments later to himself.

– In a moment that parallels Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey following their 2020 Wild Card loss, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth sharing a quiet moment on the bench after the game. Harris is a free agent and I think they realize he’s played his last down for the Steelers.

As captured by Hard Knocks, sad, quiet moment between Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth at the end of the Wild Card loss. "Been through a lot. Wish it could've been different." Harris and Freiermuth came into the league together. Now, Harris is slated to become a FA. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/IcXV4pjxN0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 15, 2025

– Lots of Ravens coming up to Cam Heyward post-game, including Lamar Jackson. Who wanted a jersey.

– And a photo of Tomlin and Heyward walking off the field together, as they always do in away venues. This time, with a loss.