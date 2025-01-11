Kimes: Pat Freiermuth Should Be ‘Big Part’ Of Steelers’ Game Plan Vs. Ravens

Tune into any episode of Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin’ podcast, and you will probably hear him talk about how underutilized TE Pat Freiermuth is for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I can’t tell you how many weeks I have written Freiermuth in as an x-factor for the upcoming game, thinking it will finally be his week to break out and be a big part of the offense.

He got more involved over the final two weeks of the regular season, but he was meant to be the de-facto WR2 and only had four games with over 50 yards through the first 15 games. He only went over 70 yards once, and that was Week 18 with eight receptions for 85 yards.

The Steelers are 10-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens this week, and Mina Kimes thinks Freiermuth’s involvement could be a big part of overcoming that.

“The lack of that intermediate passing game, it’s been kind of an issue with Russ [Wilson] now going back to his time in Denver. When he has been able to access that part of the field, a lot of it has involved Pat Freiermuth, the tight end,” Kimes said via NFL Live on ESPN. “I think he needs to be a big part of this game.”

Just look at any of Wilson’s 11 passing charts from Next Gen Stats this year for how little he utilizes the middle of the field in the intermediate passing game. Here is Week 18. Notice the void in the middle of the field.

Russell Wilson passing chart for Week 18 versus Bengals #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ooA7qjlkyw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 5, 2025

Here is Freiermuth’s heat map for receptions since Wilson took over in Week 7, via TruMedia.



There wasn’t a ton of involvement in the middle or intermediate portions of the field, but they did have some success. Forcing inside linebackers and safeties to respect that area instead of stacking the box against the run and locking down Wilson’s “three pointers and layups” would be advantageous for the Steelers.

Arthur Smith’s offense was meant to be a tight end’s best friend. It didn’t really pan out that way, but it isn’t too late to throw in a wrinkle against the Ravens as they look to leave no stones unturned in the playoffs.

He has averaged 2.5 catches for 15 yards in each of the two games against the Ravens this year. That cannot happen a third time.