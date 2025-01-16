Finger Lickin’ Gold: Steelers-Themed KFC Opens In Mexico

Few things say American marketing more than a Kentucky Fried Chicken and NFL collaboration. That is exactly what the NFL’s marketing department apparently decided as the league appears to have forged a brand partnership with KFC in Mexico to increase its presence in the country. Just check out this new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed KFC via Tik Tok user Lucio Norrador.

The NFL is on a global push to grow its brand with each team being assigned multiple international markets for the Global Markets Program. Part of this effort is having more games played internationally, but the league is also ramping up other efforts like viewing parties for games, youth football camps and more. This is one of the more unique tactics I’ve seen.

The Steelers have rights to markets in Mexico, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Germany. This is clearly one of their efforts to bolster an already impressive volume of Steelers fans south of the border. Mexico hosted an NFL game in 2022 but hasn’t for the last couple years due to renovations at Estadio Azteca for World Cup events in 2026.

It seems like the Steelers have a good chance of playing in Ireland for the 2025 season, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they play Mexico in 2026. If things don’t work out for Ireland this upcoming year, the Mexico date could potentially be bumped up as well.

There are 10 teams with rights in Mexico, so I would imagine a Steelers game would be against one of those teams whenever it eventually happens. For what it’s worth, the NFL also opened a 49ers and Chiefs KFC. I might be biased, but the Steelers version looks best to me.

The #NFL has opened 49ers, Chiefs, and Steelers themed Kentucky Fried Chicken locations in Mexico. Each themed with their own Big Box Meals. pic.twitter.com/0qEr6C4zKT — Alex Tran (@nineralex) January 16, 2025

The outside looks nice, and the inside of the store is decked in Steelers memorabilia as well. There are lockers, jerseys, and televisions with Steelers games running in the background.

It’s finger-lickin’ gold.