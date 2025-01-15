Kaboly: Coin Flip If DC Teryl Austin Is Retained

Will he stay or will he go? That’s the question about defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. For one beat writer, the answer could go either way. Weighing in on the odds of Austin returning for 2025, Mark Kaboly isn’t sure of Austin’s fate.

“It’s a difficult one because his contract does not end,” Kaboly said on the Mack and Kaboly podcast released Wednesday. “It’s extended through next year, so you’re gonna have to eat some cash. But I mean, if you look at it, I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes back. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if he is the sacrificial lamb here of bringing somebody else in.”

In the business, we call that hedging your bets. But it seems there’s no consensus on what coaching changes the Steelers plan to make following another failed season capped by a historic collapse. While there’s belief changes will be made, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo indicating multiple assistants including Austin could go, there’s not a strong feeling over who will be swapped out.

Austin has served as defensive coordinator since 2022 when he replaced the retired Teryl Austin. Media reports, including from Kaboly, indicate he signed a contract extension last year that runs through next year. It’s uncommon for Pittsburgh to fire coaches mid-contract, preferring to allow them to expire and simply not renew than eating a year’s salary for them to coach elsewhere or sit on the couch at home.

But after another difficult year that saw the defense completely flame out, there’s reason to make exceptions. Still, replacing Austin with some equivalent option might not produce greater results. Not when the defensive-minded Mike Tomlin controls the defense even if the particulars are still unclear; who calls the defense, for example, seems to be debatable. Hiring a marquee defensive coordinator to play second rung to Tomlin is a tough sell and hiring some “average” coordinator to fill the gap isn’t going to move the needle.

Kaboly thinks other defensive changes are less likely.

“I mean, the cornerback coach is considered one of the up-and-comers. [Karl] Dunbar, they love him, the defensive line [coach]. [Aaron] Curry was just promoted.”

That’s DBs Coach Grady Brown who seemed like a riser with a stint as the Senior Bowl defensive coordinator and a legitimately strong hire from the college ranks. And DL Coach Karl Dunbar is one of the Steelers’ longest-tenured coaches, tabbed to replace John Mitchell. But after the run defense fell apart, it’s fair to wonder if change is needed. Aaron Curry figures to be safe at inside linebacker and if there was going to be an internal promotion at defensive coordinator, he’d likely lead the list.

Pittsburgh usually makes its coaching changes known after one week after its season ends before the group travels to Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl. Contractually, the Steelers have reason to keep the status quo. But in play, they have reason to make moves.