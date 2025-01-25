Justin Fields’ 2024 Progress Wasn’t Enough To Be ‘Crazy Optimistic’ Moving Forward, Analyst Says

Another year and another question mark at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since QB Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, the usually stable franchise has had a different quarterback start on each opening day game. Entering the 2025 season there is a chance the 2024 Week One starter, Justin Fields, is back in the lineup to buck that trend.

Fields started last year due to a calf injury to Russell Wilson and played well, leading the Steelers to 4-2 by throwing five touchdowns and only one interception, also rushing for five touchdowns. Once Wilson was fully healthy, he took over and led Pittsburgh down the stretch.

After Pittsburgh’s disappointing end to the 2024 season, many fans and analysts want the team to move from Wilson and turn back to Fields. The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo joined 93.7 The Fan earlier this week and was asked his thoughts on whether Fields could be a good starting quarterback in the NFL after four mediocre seasons.

“I don’t think he was special in the 4-2 run,” said Palazzolo. “He was solid, he was fine. There was room to grow and he managed the game, I think extremely well. But I don’t think there’s enough to be crazy optimistic about him going forward.”

Palazzolo makes a good point that Fields wasn’t special. Yes, Fields led the team to 4-2, had a fine TD:INT ratio, and was a threat with his legs, but he was also very sheltered and began to fade a bit to the end. Fields’ worst two games were his last two starts against the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, while Fields didn’t throw many interceptions, five passing touchdowns in six games isn’t enough.

But the best option for Pittsburgh is still to bring back Fields. Fields is only 25-years-old and did show improvement and maturity in his first year with Pittsburgh. The likelihood is that he doesn’t end up a great quarterback, but at this point the Steelers need to swing for the fences.

The past eight years have been either missing the playoffs or going one and done in the playoffs. Sure, Wilson or another free agent quarterback’s floor is higher than that of Fields, but at this point that floor has worn out its welcome. Fields, if he takes a leap, could be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL based on his traits (mobile and cannon of an arm). I know it is unlikely but take the chance.

Fields was sheltered last year. Throw him out into the deep end and see if he sinks or swims. If he swims, the Steelers will probably win a playoff game and could even be in deep playoff contention. If he sinks, the Steelers probably have a losing season and are either in position to draft a quarterback or in a position where trading up to draft a quarterback won’t be as difficult.

At this point, I’d rather see the Steelers show some ambition and take the chance with Fields knowing it could backfire and lead to an awful season, rather than trotting out another quarterback who is consistently average to win nine games and sneak into the playoffs. It’s tiring. Fields represents hope and chance for something new, and the Pittsburgh Steelers need that right now.