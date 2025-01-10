Joey Porter Jr. Wants To ‘Make My Name’ In Steelers-Ravens Playoff Rivalry

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. watched his dad make his mark in the Ravens rivalry. Though that only included one playoff matchup, Joey Jr. was just a baby. Joey Sr. also participated in the Steelers’ last playoff game against the Ravens as a member of the coaching staff. Now the younger Porter wants to make his own mark in this rivalry, the fifth postseason game between the two teams.

“I remember a couple of them”, Porter said of earlier Steelers-Ravens playoff games, via the team’s website. “I was young a little bit, but I definitely remember those back-and-forth matchups. I’m just happy to be a part of this one and [to] get to make my name in this game. I’m ready to just make some plays out there”.

For most of them, Mike Tomlin was coaching the Steelers and John Harbaugh was coaching the Ravens. A decade since the last one, both are still there, ready to square off for the fourth time. Needless to say, both rosters are very different—almost completely different. Cameron Heyward is the only player remaining, though former Ravens ILB Zach Orr is now their defensive coordinator. You know it’s been a while when you have next-generation players like Joey Porter Jr.

In his second season with the Steelers, the younger Porter recorded 70 tackles with one interception and seven passes defensed. He was significantly more involved in the tackling aspect this year, but didn’t get his hands on as many balls.

This is Porter’s second postseason with the Steelers, but also only the second game since they lost their first game. The Steelers haven’t won any postseason games since 2016, at which point his father was still on the coaching staff.

All-time, the Steelers hold a 36-26 edge over the Ravens, including a 3-1 postseason record. The Steelers at one point won eight out of nine games before losing their last. Joey Porter Jr. went down with an injury in that game after playing just 16 snaps, his exit helping Zay Flowers record a 100-yard game.

Now the Ravens will be without Flowers for this game and the Steelers have a healthy Porter back. But they will still have to contend with a healthy Derrick Henry, who rushed for 162 yards last time. Historically, the Steelers have usually done at least a decent job of containing him. But he is always a threat to break off a run of any distance.

Porter and the rest of the Steelers’ secondary know they will be crucial in stopping the Ravens’ run game. The Steelers always prioritize their defensive backs’ roles in run support, but this is an all-hands-on-Derrick situation.

If the Steelers do beat the Ravens, one imagines it will be partly because of Joey Porter Jr. While he has his ups and downs, particularly with penalties, he is their best coverage player. And with his neck roll packed, he is ready to contribute to the run defense as well. Beating a heavily favored Ravens team will certainly help etch your name in the rivalry record book.