Jerry Jones Needs To Use ‘All The Infinity Stones’ And Trade For Mike Tomlin, Gerald McCoy Says

While the Chicago Bears were rebuffed in their attempt to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Tomlin told teams looking to trade for him to “save your time,” the talk about teams trading for Tomlin will continue until every head coaching vacancy is filled. The Dallas Cowboys head coach opening is a high-profile vacancy, and former Buccanneers and Cowboys DL Gerald McCoy thinks Tomlin is the coach best suited for handling the pressure of coaching in Dallas.

On NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday, McCoy said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones needs to do everything in his power to trade for Tomlin.

“You look like that picture of Jerry Jones, he looks like Thanos…like he got all the infinity stones. And since we know he has that much power, he needs to use all the infinity stones and trade for Mike Tomlin. You say you need somebody who will look Jerry in the face and say ‘we do not care.’ He will back up, look Jerry in the face, and ‘back up. Let me do this.’ He’s a Super Bowl-winning coach, he’s coached already in a historic franchise. You need somebody that can handle his Star. Mike Tomlin is that guy.”

McCoy said that Tomlin has experience handling superstar players and can come in and work with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys stars and be the best fit for the team.

Just as Thanos was one of the most powerful beings in the universe with the infinity stones in the Marvel comics, Jerry Jones is one of the most powerful owners in the NFL, and the Cowboys are as much of an institution in the league as the Steelers are. The chances of a trade happening are just about zero, and it would be quite the story if the Steelers traded their head coach to a team that’s been one of their biggest rivals thanks to their Super Bowl matchups in the 1970s and 1995.

It’s not going to happen, but a change of scenery for Tomlin is something that has been floated as something that could be a good idea for the head coach, including by former Steelers S Ryan Clark. But Tomlin is content in Pittsburgh as evidenced by his answer at his press conference, and while he might be a good fit for the Cowboys, who have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, an elite wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb and defensive building blocks like Micah Parsons, a move is not something Tomlin or the Steelers seem interested in.