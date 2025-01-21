Jay Gruden Explains How He Would Approach Steelers’ QB Situation This Offseason

Another year, another offseason where the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out the quarterback position. After having Ben Roethlisberger for almost two decades, the Steelers have started five different quarterbacks since he retired. They’ve come in all different shapes and sizes, ages and pedigrees, but none of them have proven they are capable of carrying the future of the position forward in Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields aren’t under contract for 2025, but they are the two most logical candidates having spent 2024 with the team. Do either of them make sense to bring back? If not, what other options do the Steelers even have? Jay Gruden gave his two cents on what the Steelers should do with their QB situation this offseason for the best chance at a good outcome.

“I’m not sold on either Russell or Justin Fields to be honest with you,” Gruden said via the Broncos Country Tonight podcast. “I think Justin’s had a couple opportunities. He’s still young, he’s athletic, I get it. He’s just not a very good passer of the football in my opinion. But I don’t know what to do. I think Russell’s had his day in the sun. I think it’s time to move on from Russell. I’d give Justin Fields the reins and then try to draft somebody else and compete with him and go from there.”

Gruden’s approach is one that many were calling for this past season. If the Steelers weren’t ready to compete for a championship, then go with the young quarterback to either figure out he’s the future or use him as a bridge until they get there.

The Wilson experiment very briefly gave hope that the Steelers could compete, but the five-game losing streak to end the season proved that they are nowhere close to the AFC’s elite. While Wilson would like to return, the Steelers can’t just run it back and expect better results, and they can’t afford to waste more years with an aging quarterback who isn’t going to get any better.

Fields seems to be the most logical path forward. He will only be 26 years old next season, and he played the best football of his career in his six starts with the Steelers last season. But if the Steelers move forward with Fields, they should also bring in younger competition. They can’t afford to approach the QB position passively and hope for the best. The only issue is the 2025 QB draft class isn’t really looking that great.

They could always move up in the draft to land one they really like, but the top of the class is pretty weak, and it isn’t a deep group either. Fields may have to serve as the bridge for one full season before the Steelers can address the QB position in the draft. Who knows, maybe he takes another step forward and proves he can be the future as a pretty recent first-round quarterback who struggled with the Chicago Bears.