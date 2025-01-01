Ja’Marr Chase Credits Steelers’ Pass Rush: ‘We Going Against The Front More Than The DBs’

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most consistently strong aspect has been their defense. The Steelers’ pass rush and ability to bend but not break have kept the team competitive despite many poor offensive performances. The offense has taken a step forward in 2024, but there have still been times when the Steelers have had to rely on their defense. As a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, who play the Steelers twice every year, Ja’Marr Chase understands Pittsburgh’s defense more than most.

According to Ja’Marr Chase, beating the Steelers isn’t as easy as simply taking advantage of the cornerback he’s up against. Chase spoke to the media on Wednesday, crediting Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

“They [Steelers] upfront is crazy,” Chase said of the Steelers pass rush. “I feel like as a receiver, we going against the front more than the DBs just cause they rush faster… I got to be a lot more faster, I got to be quicker-thinking, I gotta be expecting Joe [Burrow] to be earlier. So it’s all like a half-second to a second difference on timing.”

This is some intense praise. Receivers, especially ones that line up wide as Ja’Marr Chase does, don’t come into contact with the pass rush often. With that in mind, it’s rare to hear them speak about the unit like Chase does here. This shows how much of an impact the pass rush has made, especially against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh has been able to get to the Bengals’ quarterback, Joe Burrow, since he entered the league. Look no further than the first showdown between the two sides this year. The Steelers got to Burrow often, bringing him down four times for 27 total sack yards. That game certainly wasn’t a perfect defensive performance for Pittsburgh, allowing over 30 points to Cincinnati. Still, as Ja’Marr Chase pointed out, the Steelers pass rush has been a major problem for Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh needs a win on Saturday, not only for their divisional hopes but also for their spirits. Cincinnati represents a team that Pittsburgh’s had success against, especially getting to the quarterback. This week provides an opportunity for the Steelers to get back on the right foot.