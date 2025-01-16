‘It’s The Kind Of Football They Want To Play:’ Former NFL DL Believes Steelers Should Re-Sign Najee Harris

With their season over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing several big decisions this offseason. Much of the spotlight will be on the quarterback position, but running back might be just as big of a question mark. Jaylen Warren will almost certainly be back with the Steelers, but Najee Harris is a pending free agent. It is uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a new deal. Former NFL defensive lineman Beau Allen believes the Steelers should bring Harris back, though.

“I think they should re-sign him,” Allen said recently on Green Light with Chris Long. “I think it’s the kind of football they want to play in Pittsburgh. I think they should, but I don’t know if they will.”

Harris might not be the flashiest running back in the league, but he is tough, reliable, and consistent. He’s never missed a game in his career, and he’s only fumbled five times in four years.

Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers let Harris leave. Despite their offense not supporting him much over his first three seasons, the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option last May. That’s why the former first-round pick is slated to be a free agent.

Running back has become one of the more devalued positions in the NFL over recent years, so that might make the Steelers to feel less inclined to pay Harris. This upcoming draft is also supposed to be extremely deep at running back, which means the Steelers could just draft Harris’ replacement.

That might be easier said than done, though. Drafting a player might come with more risk than simply paying Harris. He has recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards in every season with the Steelers. That’s no easy feat. Perhaps he could shine brighter with more talent on offense.

Unfortunately, this is a situation with no easy answer. Fans likely won’t have a real answer until deeper into the offseason. The Steelers could do far worse than Harris, though. He’s not high on the list of problems they have.