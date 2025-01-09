‘It’s Not All About You, George:’ Former Head Coach Sends Message To Pickens

Former NFL head coach Jay Gruden has a message for Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens. Shut up, do your job, and put the team above self. Previewing Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, Gruden said that the Steelers need Pickens to have a big game. Not a big blow-up.

“Focus on the next play only and catch the ball,” Gruden said on the Clean Pocket podcast. “He’s got great ability, we all know that, but golly, his attitude, man. He whines too much when he doesn’t get the ball, if it’s not perfect. It’s not all about you, George. Run your route, catch the ball, do your job. And they have a chance. If not, zero chance against Baltimore.”

Pickens is coming off the worst performance of his career, catching one pass on six targets for zero yards. Since target data has been tracked dating back to 1992, it’s the first such performance by a Steelers receiver. After his first target on a screen went for no gain, Pickens did not catch another pass the rest of the day. It wasn’t for a lack of opportunity. He dropped three of his next five targets, including a would-be third down conversion deep down the right sideline.

Pittsburgh’s passing game and offense have proven reliant on Pickens’ availability and success in order to thrive. Too dependent, arguably. But after failing to make any meaningful receiver additions throughout the offseason, only adding Mike Williams, the Steelers have no choice but to rely on Pickens for at least one more game.

A performance similar to the Steelers’ Week 11 win over the Ravens is what Pittsburgh is hoping for. That day, Pickens caught eight passes for 89 yards. Baltimore allowed Pickens to make catches underneath in an attempt to limit his big-play ability, but he still snagged a 37-yard pass downfield that set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Gruden’s message is correct, and a sentiment certainly shared inside the Steelers’ building time. It’s yet to be heeded by Pickens. If he crashes and burns and takes Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes with him, he may have played his last down for the team. The Steelers have shown patience with malcontent receivers. But they’ve also shown a history in these relationships of trading them.