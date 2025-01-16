Is Steelers’ 2025 Starting QB Currently On The Roster?

Is the Steelers’ 2025 starting quarterback currently on the roster?

Although the Steelers don’t have Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under contract for next season, they are still currently on the team until the start of the new league year. Given how the Steelers ended their season, however, it does beg some questions. The most pressing of said questions is simple: are either fit to start on a contending team?

Because that’s what the Steelers intend to be, even if they didn’t always look competitive. They did go 4-2 with Justin Fields, and started out well enough with Russell Wilson. Things came to a screeching halt, and it’s hard to narrow down precisely why. Sure, they faced a higher level of competition, had some injuries, etc. But that was a collapse to remember, for sure.

The Steelers knew last season that they were taking chances on Wilson and Fields, and did so at considerable discounts. They didn’t have to pay either of them much, and Fields only cost them a sixth-round pick via trade.

With the way the season ended, do the Steelers still believe in Russell Wilson? They can’t answer this question in a vacuum, because it also hinges upon the available alternatives. This isn’t exactly a robust quarterback class either in free agency or in the draft.

The reality is Wilson and Fields will be two of the biggest names available—if the Steelers choose to make them available. The sense is that they traded for Fields not only because they needed a backup but because they wanted to take the time to develop him.

Could it be that they believe Fields is the one who has what it takes—or at least enough to give it a real shot? After all, he worked as a backup through the spring, though of course he got plenty of work with the Steelers first-team offense due to injury in training camp. He didn’t do anything particularly horrible during his six-game starting stretch, and even showed some improvement. But the Steelers owe it to themselves, at the very least, to explore every avenue available to them.

