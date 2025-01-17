Is Justin Fields Steelers’ Best QB Option For 2025?

Is Justin Fields the Steelers’ best option at quarterback for 2025?

Justin Fields started the Steelers’ first six games of 2024—but he did so as the backup. The Steelers didn’t “bench him” but merely installed their starter when healthy. But heading into 2025, is it the case that Fields is their best available option to start?

Now, Justin Fields didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his starting stint. He also benefited from better defensive play and a weaker schedule, along with some luck (i.e. Justin Herbert’s injury). He wasn’t the reason the Steelers lost twice, but he also wasn’t the primary reason they won four times.

In his six starts, Fields went 106-for-160 for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns, but fumbled six times, losing one. His fumble count included center-quarterback exchange issues, for which he doesn’t bear sole blame. But the Steelers clearly had more mechanical issues when he was starting.

With Russell Wilson, the Steelers had a lower margin for error in terms of protecting the quarterback. While Justin Fields got himself into trouble, Wilson did as well, and also couldn’t get out of it. Fields’ athleticism is a benefit that one cannot deny, even if he isn’t an elite passer.

With that said, he did improve in many ways as a passer and as a player. Fields did throw with more accuracy, took fewer gambles, generally made better decisions. And the Steelers knew that he wasn’t a finished product when they traded for him, believing they could potentially groom him.

If they signed Wilson for now and Fields for the future, then the Steelers have to decide where they are. Are they still in the now, or in the future? And do they still believe in the options they explored last year? Justin Fields didn’t lose five games in a row at the end of the season, Russell Wilson did. Of course, he didn’t have the opportunity to win or lose, either.

And, of yeah, this is a conversation about options, of where there are more than just Fields and Wilson. The Steelers have free agency, trade, and the draft to consider. But are there any better options? Is Sam Darnold a better option? Do you want to try to trade up for Cam Ward? Just because you have a problem and are looking for an answer doesn’t mean there is one to find.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defensed matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.