Interview: Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith Credits Competition With Joey Porter Jr. For Becoming ‘Elite Receiver’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have churned out quite a few productive wide receivers over the years. However, they found themselves lacking in that department in 2024. George Pickens continued to display his incredible abilities, but the Steelers didn’t have many other serious contributors. That’s a spot they could look to upgrade at in the draft, and Auburn’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith could be an option for them.

While Lambert-Smith was with Auburn last year, he spent the first four years of his college career at Penn State. As a result, he got unique experience facing Joey Porter Jr. in practice to begin his career. It sounds like those battles have him feeling more prepared for the NFL.

“I spent most of my college career going against Joey Porter Jr., who’s sitting there at 6’3,” Lambert-Smith said to Steelers Depot at the East-West Shrine Bowl. “And I got to just learn different ways to beat him at the line. So, I got great work there early in my career and I feel like that’s helped me become an elite route runner in general.”

Lambert-Smith arrived at Penn State in 2020 when Porter was just starting to hit his stride. It sounds like that gave him an early idea for what NFL corners would be like. Porter does have a towering and lanky presence on the outside, which was likely a unique experience for Lambert-Smith. He isn’t exactly small himself, standing around 6-foot-1 and weighing around 180 pounds.

During the interview, Lambert-Smith went more in-depth on his time facing Porter, explaining how he appreciated the experience.

“Me and Joey, we talk a lot of trash. We pushed each other every day in practice,” he said. “So I knew he was gonna be a draft pick. I knew he was gonna be a high draft pick because every day in practice we’re competing, going at it and just being that size at corner will get you far.

“And the way he uses it, the way he can run, the way he sticks you at the line, Joey, he’s a great corner,” Lambert-Smith added. “So going against him and getting that work every day only helped me become an elite receiver.”

Porter’s size and physicality are some of his best traits, which is why the Steelers selected him at the top of the second round in 2022. Iron sharpens iron, and it sounds like Lambert-Smith was happy to better his skills against Porter. Trash talk must run in the family for Porter as well. Just like his father, he’s not afraid to get vocal on the field. It’s good to hear Lambert-Smith was willing to give it back, though.

Last year, Lambert-Smith recorded 50 catches for 981 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his best season in college, showing that his time facing Porter did not go to waste. In the NFL, many rookies tend to have issues getting used to the strength and speed of the next level. Due to his experience against Porter, it sounds like Lambert-Smith already has an idea what that jump in competition will be like.

Perhaps Lambert-Smith will get more opportunities to battle Porter in practice if he gets drafted by the Steelers. He might not be on many people’s radars right now, but it seems like he has the confidence to be an NFL receiver.

Receiver is a top need for the Steelers, especially with Pickens entering the final year of his contract. They could attack that position heavily in the draft. They could even double dip at the position like they did in 2022 when they selected Pickens and Calvin Austin III. In that case, Lambert-Smith could be a real option.