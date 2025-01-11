Insider Explains Why Arthur Smith Is Drawing Head Coach Buzz, ‘Decent Shot’ At Jets Job

Though predicting head coaching hires can be tricky especially early in a process slowed down by recent NFL regulation, Arthur Smith could be the next man in charge of the Big Apple. For the team who technically resides in New Jersey, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is giving Smith a puncher’s chance to emerge from a long list of names to become the New York Jets head coach.

“Overall, folks around the league have looked at it and said he’s done a nice job with two quarterbacks that underperformed elsewhere in recent years, Justin Fields and Wilson. So he’ll interview with the Jets and the Bears. I give him a decent shot at that Jets job,” Garafolo said on NFL Gameday Saturday afternoon.

“Decent chance” isn’t the measuring scale for job odds and Garafolo’s language is clearly loose here. But notable from a national perspective digging through the weeds of a Jets’ search that consists of more than a dozen names.

New York and Chicago have requested interviews with Smith though he’s yet to agree and meet with either. The soonest a meeting could take place is virtually following this weekend’s slate of Wild Card games.

Smith brings a blend of attractive traits. He’s still in his 40s but has spent three years as a head coach. He has a run-first mentality but shown to turn around quarterback’s fortunes, improving Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, Justin Fields in Chicago, and for at least a time, Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.

Even with the Steelers falling their last four games, Pittsburgh still finished the season 16th in points per game, their best showing since 2020 after spending the previous three seasons ranked in the 20s.

As Garafolo notes, the Jets’ interest isn’t just about what he’s done in Pittsburgh this year. The two side have some history.

“He was one of the leading candidates back in 2021 when he wound up with the Falcons.”

Smith was considered a runner-up to Robert Saleh, tabbed for the job before being fired mid-way through 2024. New York also attempted to hire Smith as a consultant this offseason before the Steelers swooped in with a coordinator offer.

Speculation about Smith and the Jets began earlier this season with plugged-in beat writers putting Smith on a short list of names. New York has requested or interviewed seemingly every possible candidate, everyone from the top names like Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel to ex-Jets coaches like Rex Ryan to college curveballs like Maryland’s Mike Locksley. It places Smith in a crowded field.

But if he shows interest in the opportunity, he could be the hire. Which would cause Pittsburgh to search for their third full-time offensive coordinator in as many seasons.