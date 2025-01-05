Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Outlines Steelers’ Health Following Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-17 regular-season finale loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update as the first glimpse into the health of the team ahead of postseason play. Speaking with reporters postgame, Tomlin mentioned two players hurt during the contest.

“Najee [Harris] was evaluated for a head injury but he was cleared and came back in the game,” Tomlin said via the team website.

Tomlin added thar Mason McCormick did not finish the game.

“Very late in the game, McCormick injured his left hand and is being evaluated as we speak,” he said.

Harris left the game in the second half after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Ostensibly, he was checked for a concussion, taken back to the locker room, but Tomlin said he was medically cleared and returned to finish the game. He ended the contest with 12 carries for 36 yards and a rushing score while adding four receptions for 20 yards.

McCormick left in the second half for unknown injury not officially announced by the Steelers during the game, Tomlin providing the first update in his press conference. Replacing RG James Daniels early in the season, McCormick hasn’t missed much time this season since assuming that role. Spencer Anderson replaced McCormick to end the day.

Tomlin will speak during the week and offer his next Steelers injury update. The team was largely healthy for today’s tilt, only missing CB Donte Jackson due to a back injury.

Pittsburgh’s next opponent for the playoffs is uncertain. Depending on what happens in Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans. Pittsburgh will draw Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium if the Chargers win or tie. They’ll travel to Houston if the Chargers lose.