‘I’m Gonna Show Y’all:’ Rutgers’ Robert Longerbeam Says He’s ‘One Of The Best Corners’ In 2025 Draft

FRISCO, Texas– While Kansas CB Cobee Bryant has been generating all the buzz at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam should not be overlooked. Longerbeam arrived at Rutgers in 2020 but didn’t become a serious contributor until 2021. In the years since, all he’s done but improve. And he’ll tell you all about it.

“One thing I don’t think people gonna know, I’m one of the best corners in this class,” Longerbeam told Steelers Depot at the Shrine Bowl. “I think y’all should know that. I’m gonna show y’all.”

I conducted that interview earlier this week, and in the days following, Longerbeam’s actions have backed up his words. He’s been incredible during practices, sticking closely to every wide receiver he covers.

During the Monday session, Longerbeam put together a particularly impressive day. He smothered opponents in coverage and also came up with an incredible interception during one-on-ones, captured by Steelers Depot’s Steven Pavelka. Longerbeam flashed ball skills in college, coming up with five interceptions and 37 passes defensed at Rutgers.

They’ve been on full display this week, too.

Robert Longerbeam with the interception at the shrine bowl pic.twitter.com/9Svuny4lk8 — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) January 27, 2025

The biggest knock on Longerbeam might be his size. At the Shrine Bowl, he measured in at just over 5-10, weighing 171 pounds. His height isn’t a big issue, but he’s light for the NFL level. Like his technique and overall game, upping his weight is on his to-do list.

“I don’t think it’s a weakness,” Longerbeam said, “but I think I need to just focus more on putting on more body armor, more weight.”

It was impressive to hear Longerbeam own up to that flaw. He’s not running away from the fact that he’s a little undersized. Instead, he’s facing that challenge head-on while also not allowing it to hold him back.

Longerbeam plays bigger than his frame would suggest, too. He’s not afraid to throw his head into the fire. He forced five fumbles at Rutgers, showing his great tenacity. For as good as he is in coverage, Longerbeam figuratively beams about doing the dirty work.

“I take pride in my ability to be physical. Be physical at the line of scrimmage, first and foremost. Be physical in the run game,” he said. “And then, I think I’m physical at the point of contact, catch point, getting passes out. I defended a lot passes throughout my career and I just want to keep showing that.”

Longerbeam’s physical nature makes up for his lack of size, and it could put him firmly on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ radar. In 2024, they were not good enough at corner. Joey Porter Jr. didn’t take the leap many people expected of him, although he still wasn’t bad. Elsewhere, veterans Donte Jackson and Cam Sutton are pending free agents. Longerbeam could be a solid option to help the Steelers shore up the room.

At first glance, Longerbeam might be easy to overlook. But talk to him for just a few minutes and you learn not to bet against him. An Academic All-Big Ten selection and team captain in 2024, Longerbeam is an incredibly smart player with excellent leadership skills. If he can just put on a little more weight, he could have a successful NFL career.