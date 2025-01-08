‘I Made The Right Decision:’ Patrick Queen Feels No Regret About Leaving Ravens For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a grudge match this week. They face the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Patrick Queen will face his former team for the third time this season, but it doesn’t sound like that’s providing any extra emotions for him. Considering how strong the Ravens look, some people may think Queen regrets his decision to sign with the Steelers, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Maybe the first time I played them,” Queen said via the team’s website about feeling emotional playing the Ravens. “I think, at this point, this is my third time playing against them. I’ve been with this team for the whole season. Going into the playoffs, we have big goals, big dreams still. I just feel like this is where I’m supposed to be. I made the right decision. I’m happy with my decision.”

Much of that echoes what Queen has said this year. He’s been committed to the Steelers since day one, talking about how happy he is that the Steelers wanted him. Although the Steelers have faltered lately, that doesn’t seem to impact how Queen feels about being a member of this organization.

When the Steelers first played the Ravens this year, Queen made it no secret that the game meant a lot to him. He had arguably his best game of the year, including a huge forced fumble. However, going into the rematch, he made it clear he felt like he got most of that out of his system. Now, heading into their third matchup, it sounds like Queen is solely focused on how he can help the Steelers.

It isn’t a stretch to say the Ravens had a better season than the Steelers. Things were neck-and-neck for a while, but the last few weeks of the year separated them. The Ravens improved upon many of their weaknesses, while the Steelers only got worse.

Despite the two teams going in such different directions, it seems Queen is still happy in Pittsburgh. This game could change how both teams feel, too. If the Steelers win, Queen really won’t have any reason to regret his decision. However, it might hurt a little more if his former team ends his season.

All of that just adds an extra level to the NFL’s best rivalry. The Steelers played poorly the last time they faced the Ravens, but they can make up for that this week. While they are massive underdogs, they’ve proved they can beat the Ravens. Hopefully, they give Queen another reason to be happy to be a Steeler this week.