How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Bengals

The weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Picking The Steelers

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (26-23)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (28-27)

Jarrett Bell/USA Today: Steelers (27-24)

Those Picking The Bengals

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Bengals (25-23)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Bengals (27-23)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Bengals (27-24)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Bengals (31-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Bengals (28-23)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Bengals (24-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Bengals (30-23)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Bengals (24-20)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Bengals (27-20)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Bengals (24-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Bengals (28-24)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Bengals (24-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Bengals

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 4

Those Picking The Bengals: 13

Quick Notes

– Since their Week 13 matchup, the Bengals are one of four teams to win every game since. They join the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs.

– On the opposite end are the Steelers with just one win and three losses since then. Only the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears have more losses over that span.

– Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has 1,612 yards this season. The entire Steelers’ wide receivers have combined for 1,960 yards this season. Chase has 116 receptions. Pittsburgh’s wideouts have 133. And Chase has 16 touchdowns. The Steelers’ WRs have only 10.

– The Steelers have won their last three regular season finales. The Bengals have won their last two.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t lost four-straight games to end a regular season since 1998, a year they sat at 7-4 before falling in their final five to end the year 7-9.

– QB Joe Burrow has thrown 42 touchdowns this season across 16 games. The Steelers have thrown for 41 touchdown passes across their last 44 games.