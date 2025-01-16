‘Hopefully He’ll Be Back Here With Me:’ Pat Freiermuth Wants Najee Harris To Re-Sign With Steelers

Coming into the league together in 2021, Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Najee Harris have formed a close bond and emerged as team leaders. The two shared a moment after Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, in which they expressed disappointment that they weren’t able to win a playoff game together. Harris’ future is uncertain, as he’s a pending free agent. Speaking to the media on locker cleanout day on Monday, Freiermuth said he wants Harris to return to the Steelers.

“Love seeing him in the Black and Gold, one of my best friends on the team. That’s what is upsetting, maybe not being able to be with a guy like that that I’ve been with for four years and trying to make the city proud and win a playoff game and win a Super Bowl and stuff. We weren’t able to get it done, but hopefully he’ll be back here with me, and all the guys, especially Dan [Moore Jr.] and stuff,” Freiermuth said via Steelers Live on Twitter.

Harris’ future in Pittsburgh looked uncertain at best after the team declined his fifth-year option last offseason. While he started the season strong, like the rest of the offense, Harris never really got going down the stretch. The run game struggled in the second half of the season, and Harris will likely make more money on the open market than he could in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have Jaylen Warren ready to take on a bigger role, and the team will likely look to draft a running back as well. At this point, Harris coming back would be a surprise, but if he doesn’t get the offer he’s looking for as a free agent, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

It’s tough for players to lose friends and teammates, and Dan Moore Jr. also came in with Freiermuth and Harris and is expected to leave as a free agent. These players learned the ropes and grew and matured together, but the NFL is a business, and players have to do what’s best for them and move on, even if it means leaving teammates with whom they’ve become close.

It’s a disappointing outcome for Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth that they never tasted playoff success in Pittsburgh, and while they were a part of three playoff teams in their four years together, the Steelers were bounced in the Wild Card Round each year. With Freiermuth signing an extension ahead of the 2024 season, he at least will have more opportunities to get the playoff win that’s eluded Pittsburgh for the past eight years.