‘He’s Gonna Make Some Plays:’ Mike Tomlin Understands Game Against Joe Burrow Likely To Be A ‘Gunfight’

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Cincinnati Bengals, the game turned into an unexpected shootout. Outside of a few turnovers, the Bengals’ offense didn’t have much trouble moving the ball against the Steelers’ defense. Similarly, the Steelers’ offense, which had question marks, put together their best day. Mike Tomlin understands stopping Joe Burrow and company is a tough task, and the Steelers could find themselves in a similar game this week.

“When you’re in a battle with Joe Burrow, you’re in a gunfight,” Tomlin said Friday during The Mike Tomlin Show. “You realize he’s gonna make some plays, and you gotta make some plays. I just think that’s our general mentality.

“No question, he is hot right now, but he was hot the last time we saw him…42 [touchdowns] and eight [interceptions], he’s been hot all year. So, we’re excited about pitting our collective talents versus his and his team.”

The Bengals do not lack firepower. They’re averaging 28 points per game this year, with Burrow’s stats being eye-popping. To go along with his 42 touchdowns, he’s also thrown for over 4,500 yards. He isn’t the only Bengal with unreal numbers, either. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is currently leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Those two are a problem by themselves, but the Bengals’ offense isn’t a two-man show. Tee Higgins also has 10 receiving touchdowns, and running back Chase Brown has been a sparkplug for them as well. It’s clear that the Steelers have a tall task in front of them.

Thankfully, the Steelers’ defense should be relatively healthy in this game. That’s good because the last time they played the Bengals, Cincinnati’s offense put up 31 points. Burrow, Chase, and Higgins all had great days.

However, the Steelers managed to meet that challenge earlier this year. Russell Wilson led the Steelers’ offense to 41 points, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. In that game, the Steelers won the gunfight.

Unfortunately, the Steelers have been on a downward spiral recently. If miscommunication continues to plague them on defense, the Bengals might shred them even worse in this matchup.

Turnovers have also hurt the Steelers, with Wilson in particular not protecting the ball well enough. That can’t continue in this game. In their first meeting, the Steelers overcame Wilson throwing an early pick-six, but there’s no need to test the Bengals like that again.

It’s likely that the Steelers will be in another shootout against the Bengals, but hopefully it ends just like the last game did. The Steelers’ defense made enough plays last time to propel them to victory over the Bengals. A similar outcome probably wouldn’t leave too many people in the Steelers’ building unhappy.