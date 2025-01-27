‘He Wants To Get Better:’ Art Rooney II Intrigued By Chance To Keep Working With Justin Fields

Art Rooney II’s preference is to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Given his choice of the two, it sounds like Rooney would prefer the latter. In one of several responses Rooney gave during a Monday meeting with the media, he praised the progression that Fields showed during his first year with the team.

“Obviously, we had a winning record,” Rooney said of Fields in audio shared by 93.7 The Fan. “He handled the situation. I think as a young quarterback who wants to come in and learn and grow, and I think he did grow, and I think he does have that mindset that he wants to get better. So, I think that makes you feel like you want to potentially work with him again in the future.”

Fields was thrust into the lineup after expecting to begin the year as the team’s backup and situational player. But starter Russell Wilson injured his calf pushing a sled, an ailment he’d reaggravate days before the regular season began. That gave Fields the car keys the first six weeks, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record and a first-place slot in the AFC North.

Given the structure and strong defensive performances, Fields took greater care of the football while flashing his arm strength and utilizing his athleticism. Across those six starts, he threw just one interception, although there were a handful of fumbles and too many sacks.

However, with Pittsburgh’s offense not producing differently, averaging 20.7 points per game under Fields, Mike Tomlin turned to Russell Wilson for a spark. He got it—for a moment. Wilson led the Steelers to multiple 30-point showings, including a wild 44-38 shootout victory against the Cincinnati Bengals that temporarily made Pittsburgh a top-ten scoring offense. The bottom quickly fell out the rest of the way, as Wilson and the Steelers were held to no more than 17 points over their final five contests, all ending in defeats.

Younger, cheaper, and more athletic, there’s reason for Rooney to gravitate towards Fields. Re-signing him to, say, a two-year, $35 million deal wouldn’t prevent the Steelers from having an eye toward the draft to give themselves competition and options.

Still, there’s reason to believe Wilson could return. He’s the more veteran player who temporarily raised the offense’s ceiling. Close with Mike Tomlin, staying in Pittsburgh is his preference.

In typical Rooney fashion, the decision of who to bring back will be left up to the men he’s hired – Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan. With free agency six weeks away, we’ll have answers soon enough.