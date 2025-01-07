Graziano: Not A ‘Sure Thing’ Russell Wilson Returns To Steelers, Especially With Loss To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, and with QB Russell Wilson on a one-year deal, his future could hang in the balance of Pittsburgh’s performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round. ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on Get Up on Tuesday that the Steelers could look elsewhere if Wilson struggles and the Steelers lose on Saturday.

“There’s nothing really compelling them to bring him back. He’s there on a one-year minimum salary deal. There was never any commitment beyond this year. And if what happens at the end is they fall apart because he started playing poorly, then they’ll just go find whatever next year’s Russell Wilson-type solution is,” Graziano said. “He’s in the mix, I think he’s a guy that they like, but I don’t think there’s any sure thing to be back there at all, especially if they’re one-and-done in the playoffs again.”

The play of Wilson and the offense as a whole hasn’t been very good over the team’s current four-game losing streak. Wilson’s penchant for hanging onto the ball too long and taking sacks has shown up again, and it’s caused the offense to really struggle. He also hasn’t been as consistent hitting on deep balls, and not looking over the middle of the field has caused the Steelers to miss out on opportunities.

It’s not all on Wilson, but there’s no doubt that his play has regressed over the last month. Given how he’s played, the Steelers might be less inclined to re-sign him to a multi-year deal that will likely exceed $30 million a year. Justin Fields remains an option, and he proved he can win with a 4-2 record to open the season when he started in relief of Wilson. If the Steelers want to go the veteran quarterback route again if they move on from Wilson, the options will be limited, though QB Aaron Rodgers is expected to be available, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the possibility of Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

There’s a lot hinging on Saturday’s game for Wilson and the Steelers, who are looking to avoid going one and done in the playoffs for the fifth straight time. The Steelers went 10-7 last season and lost in the Wild Card Round and turned over their quarterback room. The same result this season, coming after a late-season collapse, could lead to the same process this offseason.