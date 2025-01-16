Gerry Dulac Anticipates Steelers Making Free Agency Splash At WR, Potentially Enabling George Pickens Trade

As Pittsburgh Steelers fans, we are comfortable talking about free agency in mid-January. That is typically when we are free of the NFL seasons, our beloved players already enjoying a much-deserved respite. After all, they made it all the way to the playoffs again, four times in five years. Nevermind the fact that they haven’t gotten past the first round in the better part of a decade.

So, yes, the chatter around the Steelers is already in “what next” phase. Even HC Mike Tomlin said they have half a day set aside coming up to dissect the quarterback situation. Another area they have to examine carefully? The wide receiver position, particularly relating to George Pickens.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, along with many other reporters, appear to be firmly entrenched in the “trade Pickens” camp already. It’s quite possible that the Steelers end up doing that. It’s also quite possible it will hinge on what they are able to do first, which Dulac suggests.

Asked in a recent chat if he believes George Pickens has played his last down for the Steelers, Dulac hedged. “I don’t know about his last down, but I’d keep an eye on what the Steelers do in free agency”, he said. The implication is that if the Steelers can upgrade the position in free agency, they are much more likely to move on from Pickens.

Elsewhere in the chat, another reader asked Dulac if the Steelers will make a splash in free agency. He said that he does expect that, naming a wide receiver, “for starters”. Another reader offered the name of Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals receiver, which Dulac endorsed. Higgins is certainly a candidate who could be looking for a fresh start after the Bengals jerked him around.

The Steelers signed three former Ravens this offseason, and have former Bengals and Browns as well. If they were to sign Tee Higgins and trade George Pickens, it wouldn’t exactly be a shock. After all, it could be difficult to retain Pickens this year without giving him a contract extension.

If you are going to pay Pickens anyway, but are very hesitant to do so, why not sign Tee Higgins? Higgins is two years older, but arguably just as talented, more productive, and less of a headache. The Steelers have had to repeatedly answer for Pickens’ behavior, who himself struggled with accountability.

A former 33rd-overall pick, Tee Higgins averages 80 catches for 1,116 yards yards and 8 touchdowns per 17 games. Pickens, a 52nd-overall pick, averages 62 catches for 1,006 yards and 4 touchdowns per 17 games. Of course, the Bengals have had dramatically better quarterback play than the Steelers. But Higgins also had to share the field with Ja’Marr Chase for most of his career.

And Higgins, of course, will not be the only free agent to hit the market at wide receiver if the Steelers want to move on from George Pickens. He is, though, arguably the only one who would realistically replace Pickens. And the Bengals have been known to allow players like him to leave before.