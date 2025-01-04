George Pickens Hit With Five-Digit Fine From Chiefs Game

George Pickens returned to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. So did the fines he frequently racks up. Per the league’s operations page, Pickens was fined $10,231 for removing his helmet on the playing field in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 loss. Showing frustration on the field, he took off his helmet while playing, an act that’s against the rules.

He could’ve been penalized but was not flagged. However, Pickens couldn’t escape a sizeable fine.

The infraction occurred with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter. A delayed snap led to Pickens being flagged for false start, a 5-yard penalty. A clearly frustrated Pickens took off his helmet and said something to the Steelers’ bench.

Turning 4th and 15 into 4th and 20, QB Russell Wilson heaved the ball downfield to Pickens the following play. It fell incomplete and any slim chances of the Steelers getting back into the game went up in smoke.

Pickens has been fined numerous times this season, often for actions that took place between plays. Whether it was for pulling down a defender, illegal eye black, or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and taunting, he’s lost a serious amount of his paycheck to fines. Last year, he reportedly incurred over $200,000 in fines from the league and team combined. Based on media reports and the league’s page, his fans this year total at least $68,037.

Pickens finished the Chiefs game with three catches for 50-yards, highlighted by a patented long catch down the sideline for a 41-yard gain. He had another first down wiped out by a TE Connor Heyward offsides penalty.

It wasn’t just Pickens hit with a fine. Though he was the only Steeler, several Chiefs players were tagged, too. TE Travis Kelce and WR Xavier Worthy were fined $14,069 for illegal celebrations. Kelce was tagged for dunking over the goal post, violating the league’s policy against using props to celebrate. Worthy was fined for mimicking an imaginary gun in his holster as the league’s cracked down on gun celebrations throughout the season. Both were penalized mid-game for their actions.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — pretending to show a gun in his waistband during a TD celebration on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/3SRctLvXK1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2025

Chiefs S Jaden Hicks was fined $5,151 for taunting Pickens following that aforementioned 4th and 20 incompletion. He stood over Pickens after forcing the incompletion. While he was flagged, the Chiefs still retained possession of the ball because it was a post-play penalty.

All fines are pre-set by the CBA and increase a designated percentage each season. Fine money goes to NFL charities.