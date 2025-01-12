George Pickens Cites ‘Getting The Guys Ready’ As Key Failing Behind Steelers’ Slow Starts

In a remarkable bout of ineptitude, the Steelers went an entire season without an opening-drive touchdown. Literally, they went as many games as they could without one without winning a playoff game. In all 17 regular-season games and last night’s postseason loss, they failed to find the end zone.

The Steelers ended the season on a four-game run of scoring zero points in the first quarter, including last night. They did score in the first quarter in the three preceding games, for a total of 13 points—still unimpressive. In fact, all season long, they only scored more than three points in the first quarter four times. And they did it only twice after the bye week.

Not only that, but the Steelers failed to score more than 17 points in their final five games. Much of that, however, has been due to the slow starts, which have only gotten worse, as noted. So what is behind all that? Reporters asked many players, with George Pickens being one of the few to attempt an answer.

“I’d probably say just getting the guys ready”, Pickens said after the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens. “When you come out and guys are trying, guys are trying their hardest—the game of football is just gonna happen. Guys are gonna get upfield. They’ve got good players that get paid, too. So, just trying our best to come out fast”.

Truth be told, Pickens was on his best behavior, all things considered. While he denied being optimistic about the Steelers’ offense based on what he saw this year, that was quite likely a misunderstanding of some kind, even if other outlets may have taken that short answer and run with it. Bookmarking that response were answers suggesting the exact opposite, sharing areas of growth.

George Pickens was also among the few players producing for the Steelers, especially on offense. Though he had an early catch negated by a (legitimate) offensive pass interference penalty, he still produced. In all, he caught five passes on five targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. That’s a far cry from one catch for zero yards on six targets with two or three drops—his Week 18 stat line.

The Steelers needed Pickens to be that guy, but they may have gone to him too little, too late. Not that he could have single-handedly won the game, but he made plays when he had opportunities. The Steelers, particularly on offense, are clearly in a deficit when it comes to that.

Playing from behind doesn’t help, either, making the slow starts that much more lethal. And for George Pickens to say he feels like they’re not getting people ready, that’s not something to ignore. After all, that’s what people have been saying all season—including Mike Tomlin. The results speak for themselves, and their slow starts have been going on for years. We identified the problem a long time ago but seem no closer to the solution. They can try to talk their way out of it, but the problem isn’t going away.