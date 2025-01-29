Four Steelers Make List Of Top 50 Free Agents

Four Pittsburgh Steelers made ESPN’s list of the top 50 pending free agents ahead of March’s new league year. QB Justin Fields, OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, and RB Najee Harris all made the cut, a reminder of all the decisions the team has to make over the next seven weeks.

At No. 32 overall, Fields was the highest-ranked Steeler and No. 2 quarterback around the league, only trailing the Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold at No. 6 overall.

“If Fields lands in a system that maximizes his dual-threat traits, he could be viewed as a lower-level starter,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen wrote.

That system could still be in Pittsburgh. OC Arthur Smith seemed to enjoy working with him last year and found a middle ground between using his legs and helping Fields avoid the turnovers that ruined his Chicago career. As Bowen notes, how the rest of the league views Fields, starter or backup, will be key. While trying to trade him a season ago, the Bears found few takers and no team viewed Fields as a starter, including the Steelers. But a year can make a difference and Fields’ image should be rehabbed. Combined with a poor overall quarterback free agent market and down draft class, he could have more appeal this time around.

Daniels is the Steelers’ next free agent at No. 38. Had it not been for a Week 4 Achilles injury that ended his season and clouds his 2025 readiness, he would’ve been far higher on this list. As would his payday. Instead, Daniels could take a one-year “prove-it” deal to show he’s healthy and capable of playing like he has in the past. Still young and in the prime of his career, Daniels will be 28 come 2026 free agency and can still secure a long-term deal in a hot guard market. With Pittsburgh drafting Mason McCormick as his replacement, Daniels is doubtful to return to the Steelers.

Wilson isn’t far behind at No. 42. One of the most interesting players to watch across all of free agency this offseason, determining his market value and suitors outside of Pittsburgh is up for debate. After the season, it felt like the Steelers could be the only team that would show real interest in him. Now that Pete Carroll is the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, a reunion out west is possible. The Raiders even interviewed former Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell yesterday, giving Wilson lots of continuity to go back to. Like Fields, determining Wilson’s price tag is tricky.

Finally, Harris rounds out the Steelers and ESPN’s list at No. 50.

“A volume grinder, Harris averaged 15.5 carries per game for Pittsburgh in 2024, and he topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the fourth straight year. While Harris isn’t a sudden mover with perimeter speed, he can handle downhill volume as an early-down runner and catch the ball out of the backfield on underneath throws.”

Harris is the only NFL back to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the past four years. While 1,000-yards isn’t the feat it once was, it speaks to his consistency and durability. He’s still yet to miss a game in his NFL career and at his best, is a power runner able to land crushing blows on defenders. Unlikely to return to Pittsburgh, Harris could be the workhorse back for a running-back needy team like the Raiders. A fit with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers also makes sense.

The No.1 free agent on Bowen’s list is Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. A pair of offensive linemen follow in Kansas City Chiefs OG Trey Smith and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley. New York Jets CB D.J. Reed is the first defensive player at No. 4, a name floated in connection with Pittsburgh, while WR Chris Godwin rounds out the top five. Six receivers make the top 50, giving the Steelers plenty of veteran options if they choose to go that route.