Former Steeler Kendall Simmons’ Message To George Pickens: ‘If You Gonna Be A Cancer, You Gotta Go’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top priority this offseason is figuring out their plan at quarterback for 2025. Neither quarterback Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields is under contract for next season. However, addressing the wide receiver spot has to be the second priority. There’s no quality, proven wide receiver behind George Pickens.

And will Pickens even be in Pittsburgh next season? Steelers inside Ray Fittipaldo thinks it could be a possibility. On one hand, the Steelers would be creating a crater where a big hole already exists by trading Pickens.

On the other hand, the issues with George Pickens keep piling up. How much longer can the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin keep trying to work with him before saying enough is enough?

“If you gonna be a cancer, you gotta go,” former Steelers OL Kendall Simmons said Wednesday on the Joba and the Mouth show. “To me, it’s that simple. George, he has his own things and stuff that he like and he don’t like. But he has superstar ability, I really do believe that. It’s just the off-the-field stuff that is gonna keep him from being All-Pro and all those different accolades that he could possibly get just based on his talent. I don’t see him being there for much longer. He’s going to wear out his welcome if he hasn’t already.”

There is no question Pickens has all the talent in the world. When he’s focused and locked in, he can high point the ball in contested spots better than just about anyone in the league. His body control is also incredible as shown by his touchdown reception against the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Nice play design here from the #Steelers in the red zone. Motion Van Jefferson in to condense formation with George Pickens. Takes away any chance of corner playing off and undercutting flag route Pickens. Post route from Darnell Washington takes safety out of picture, too.… pic.twitter.com/3n77xPBl2d — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 11, 2024

Pickens has the talent to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. But he’s also proving to be quite the headache. While Mike Tomlin did not say he remembered it happening, there was a report that Pickens was quite late to arrive to the stadium on Christmas Day for a big matchup against the two-time defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. Then there was the scrapping with a Cleveland Browns defensive back after a Hail Mary play at the end of the AFC North rivals’ first matchup this season.

For every highlight-reel play, there’s an equal lowlight-reel play or incident. So while George Pickens has all the abilities of a superstar, how much longer will the Steelers tolerate the negatives? From what it sounds like and what Kendall Simmons thinks, it won’t be much longer.