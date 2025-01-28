Former Patriots Players And Coaches Praise (And Roast) Steelers’ Never-Changing Methods

It’s not easy playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it is pretty simple. That’s how former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman and ex-coach Matt Patricia remember their matchups against the Steelers. Briefly commenting on their experiences against the Black and Gold, both agreed the team is set in its ways. For better or for worse.

“You knew exactly what they were doing,” Edelman said on his Games With Names podcast. “And they still do what they did. They still do the same goddamn shit [as] when I was playing [Mike] Tomlin’s defense. I’m like, ‘We still have linebackers covering the three slot? Every time we play Steelers, I have at least nine catches.’

“You would think that they would change it. But no, they do what they do.”

It’s a similar evaluation as he offered in early in 2024, noting the Steelers’ predictable scheme at the time.

One of the top slot receivers of his day, Edelman is referring to the Steelers’ tendency to match up overhang linebackers on the inner-most receiver. Instead of shifting a cornerback inside or safety down low to cover like most defenses, the Steelers would ask their linebackers to try to cover receivers. It didn’t often work.

Though not against the Patriots, one of the most infamous examples came in a 2018 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On third and eight late in a tie game, WR Keenan Allen easily beat LB Jon Bostic to the outside for a conversion that set up a game-winning field goal.

Pittsburgh went years before making adjustments, finally getting smart about countering those looks in recent seasons. Edelman feasted on the simplistic approach. In six career regular-season games against the Steelers, he caught 34 passes for 341-yards. Consistently working underneath for short gains that added up.

And in their lone playoff matchup, Edelman went off with an 8/118/1 line to beat Pittsburgh in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. Despite the digs, he credited the Steelers for being an organized team even if his previous comments seem to contradict such praise.

“They’re well-coached,” Edelman said.

Patricia agreed that the Steelers’ philosophy was basic, but that style prevented overcomplication that could do more harm than good.

“They don’t make mistakes,” he said. “They don’t lose a lot of games.”

But then Patricia had to get in one small dig.

“And then we beat them in the playoffs.”

Pittsburgh won a lot of games. But when it came to facing high-end offenses and schemes, they were at a disadvantage. It’s one reason why the Steelers were little brother to the Patriots, especially in the postseason. Their Super Bowl path was simply avoiding them as they did during their 2005, 2008, and 2010 runs.