Former NFL Scout Says Steelers Would Be Crazy To Not ‘Entertain Signing Sam Darnold’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again faced with a dilemma at quarterback this offseason. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both pending free agents, and there’s no guarantee either of them will be re-signed. That means the Steelers could sign an outside free agent to be their starting quarterback again. Unfortunately, there aren’t many great options. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold might be the best option, and former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes the Steelers should seriously consider signing the former first-round pick.

“I think the Steelers would be high on drugs if they didn’t entertain signing Sam Darnold,” Middlekauff said recently on his 3 & Out podcast. “Sam Darnold just threw [for] 35 touchdowns and made some huge plays in games. He struggled down the stretch, so I think that limits how much you could get him for, but can you get him for Geno Smith money?

“Can you get him for Baker Mayfield money? I think you would have to entertain it. I also think you should question it and have long conversations about it, but what are your options?”

Darnold was one of the most fascinating stories in the NFL this year. Drafted by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold quickly looked like a bust. The Jets traded him after the 2020 season, and since then, Darnold has bounced around the league as a backup. However, this season, he may have proved he can be more than that.

Last offseason, Darnold signed with the Vikings, who also drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round. It looked like the two would compete for the starting job, but McCarthy’s season ended before it ever started due to an injury.

That opened the door for Darnold, and he kicked it in. This season, he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. It was almost an unreal turnaround. For most of the year, Darnold looked like a legitimate starting quarterback, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

Sam Darnold with 4 passing TDs in Week 3. Is he an early MVP candidate? (by @FedEx) pic.twitter.com/bTbNF22yNf — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

That doesn’t mean he was perfect. Specifically, the last two games of the Vikings’ season saw Darnold regress. In their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions, a game that would have given the Vikings the NFC North crown had they won, Darnold wilted. He only completed 18-of-41 passes for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, falling to the Lions.

He was just as disappointing in their playoff game against the Las Angeles Rams. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Vikings lost 27-9, ending their season.

Therefore, giving Darnold a big deal might not be the best idea. Mayfield received a three-year deal worth $100 million, which might be a too steep a price for the Steelers. They also do not have anywhere close to as good of an offense as the Vikings, so Darnold might not be as successful with them.

Middlekauff is correct that the Steelers don’t have a ton of options. It seems most likely that they’ll enter next season with one of Wilson or Fields under contract. However, if both those players go elsewhere, maybe the Steelers would more seriously consider Darnold. Checking in on his price tag wouldn’t hurt. If he can recapture his magic from most of 2024, he would elevate the Steelers’ offense.