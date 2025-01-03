Former NFL Safety Believes Bengals Game Is ‘Turning Into A Must-Win’ For Steelers

Despite losing their last three games, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a playoff spot locked up. While they’re unlikely to win the AFC North, they will get a chance to compete in the postseason. Before that, they face the Cincinnati Bengals. It might seem like this game matters more for the Bengals because a loss eliminates them from the playoffs, but former NFL safety Devin McCourty believes this game is just as important for the Steelers.

“Everyone’s talking about the must-win for Cincinnati to get into the playoffs,” McCourty said Friday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “To me, this is turning into a must-win for Pittsburgh to not go and get smoked in the first round of the playoffs and be right back at home.

“When you’re not playing your best ball, and you go into the playoffs, you’re just waiting for somebody to knock you off. That’s what ends up happening.”

McCourty isn’t necessarily wrong. The Steelers could still be fine if they lose to the Bengals, but going into the playoffs after losing their last four games probably wouldn’t feel good. No matter who their opponent is, it’s likely the Steelers would lack confidence.

That could prove especially true if the Steelers continue to deal with the same issues. Their offense has taken a serious nosedive, while their defense has been disappointing. Turnovers, busted coverages, missed tackles, and more have made the Steelers dysfunctional as of late.

However, the Bengals game gives them a chance to change that. Cincinnati’s offense is one of the best in the league, so the Steelers’ defense should face a quality test. Also, the Bengals’ defense has been horrendous, and the Steelers had their best offensive day of the year against them in Week 13. That could give them an opportunity to get back on track.

Beating the Bengals wouldn’t automatically mean the Steelers are fixed, but it would give them some hope. That’s something they could use in the postseason. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and they desperately want to change that. Winning this week would do a lot to get them closer to that goal.

The Steelers technically don’t need to win this game, but there’s a reason Mike Tomlin doesn’t plan on resting his starters. He knows his team would be in a bad spot if it suffered another loss. Capturing some momentum could do wonders for the Steelers.