Former NFL Lineman Sees Steelers As ‘Great Spot’ For Veteran QBs

Unless the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Russell Wilson go on an unexpected playoff run, the Steelers are likely looking for a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. It wasn’t all that long ago that it looked quite likely the Steelers were going to re-sign Wilson. But recent results have not gone the way anyone wanted.

The Steelers ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak. Wilson and the offense couldn’t manage more than 17 points in a single game during that streak. Perhaps the Steelers will want him back, but it’s hard to imagine a big payday after the recent woes.

So the Steelers may be searching for a new quarterback this offseason. But will quarterbacks want to join the Steelers? Current NFL on Amazon Prime analyst and former Super Bowl champion OT Andrew Whitworth thinks so.

“You look at Arthur Smith and really how this offense is built, you better run the football, build some play actions off of it,” said Whitworth on Friday’s episode of the Zach Gelb Show. “George Pickens, being a great deep ball guy… I think they definitely have an ability that, I don’t know why a quarterback wouldn’t want to come here that feels like they can go play at a higher level. Because they’ve got some pieces to be able to run the football, they’ve got some good, young offensive linemen in the interior. Obviously, the tackles have struggled and they got to improve there.

“But defensively, they’re also built to stop teams and play really well… I think when you look at it, if I was a quarterback and I believed in myself that I can go and have an impact, I would see Pittsburgh as a great spot to do that.”

Despite the offensive struggles, other NFL teams like the New York Jets are still looking at Arthur Smith for head coaching vacancies. So evidently, people in football circles still think highly of him. And at face value, a run-focused offensive coordinator who traditionally loves to use play-action and tight ends could be quite an appealing thing for a quarterback looking for a job. Then there’s the Mike Tomlin factor. People around the league respect Tomlin. So perhaps the coaching staff is appealing.

And Whitworth points out the interior of the offensive line as well. Rookie C Zach Frazier has been stellar this year. And fellow rookie G Mason McCormick has stepped in and performed admirably in relief of G James Daniels. Whitworth did note the offensive tackles aren’t playing well in Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. But hopefully, rookie Troy Fautanu will be fully healthy and cement a starting spot in 2025.

So if things go south on Saturday, the Steelers might be looking to turn over a new leaf at quarterback for the second straight offseason. Maybe there are quarterbacks out there who would want to come to Pittsburgh. At least, that’s what Andrew Whitworth thinks.