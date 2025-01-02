Former NFL DL Believes Mike Tomlin Will ‘Pull A Rabbit Out Of His Hat,’ Lead Steelers Past Bengals

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers have a better record than the Cincinnati Bengals, they’re the underdog in this upcoming game. That might seem odd because the Steelers already beat the Bengals once this year, and this week’s game is in Pittsburgh, but the two teams have been streaking in opposite directions. While the Steelers have lost their last three games, the Bengals have won their last four. Despite all of that, former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable believes Mike Tomlin will lead the Steelers to victory Saturday.

“I know the Bengals have all the momentum right now, just Mike Tomlin in these spots,” Douzable said Thursday on CBS Sports’ Pushing the Pile. “This is where I go to the coaching. Games like this, the coaching usually supersedes who has the advantage to win, and I’m gonna go with the Steelers here.

“I think they’re +1.5, they’re at home this game. I think, for some odd reason, Mike Tomlin is going to pull a rabbit out of his hat, and they are going to beat the Bengals.”

That’s not a bad reason to believe in the Steelers. Tomlin isn’t perfect, but he is one of the best coaches in the NFL. When things look bleak, Tomlin tends to provide a light to guide the Steelers forward. This wouldn’t be the first losing streak they’ve bounced back from.

Last year is a perfect example. The Steelers lost three straight games late in the season, and all hope seemed lost for them to make the playoffs. However, Tomlin helped pull them up by their bootstraps, leading them to three straight wins to close out the year. Their backs were against the wall, but they didn’t panic. That’s a credit to Tomlin’s leadership.

Meanwhile, even though the Bengals are red-hot, with Joe Burrow MVP buzz getting louder, they’ve seriously struggled this season. In fact, they’ve only beaten one team with a winning record. The Bengals haven’t exactly stepped in big moments.

The Bengals will also more likely have more to play for in this game. The Steelers could win the AFC North, but they need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens. That does not sound probable, and they will know the outcome of that game before kickoff Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. On the other hand, the Bengals need to win to still have a chance to make the playoffs. For as much as the Steelers are backed into a corner, the Bengals might be feeling even more of a sense of urgency.

Therefore, this game is probably going to come down to the wire. Tomlin’s experience might make just enough of a difference. The Steelers do look like a mess right now, but they have a chance to change that. Douzable isn’t wrong to believe Tomlin could pull off one more magic trick.