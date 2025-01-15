Former GM Urges Steelers To Stockpile 2026 Draft Picks To Secure Future QB

Everyone is going to have their take on how the Pittsburgh Steelers should address their quarterback situation. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be a component of that conversation, but after another disappointing season, many have already moved on to thinking outside the organization. Whether it’s the draft or free agency, people want to see a big move to take a step in the right direction.

One former NFL GM thinks the Steelers should play the long game and start stockpiling picks in the 2026 NFL Draft while getting a head start on researching that QB class.

“I’d be looking at the next two to three quarterback draft classes and saying, ‘Okay, which year do we need to have the most flexibility to be able to go and get a quarterback,'” Doug Whaley said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on YouTube. “Let’s get rid of [George] Pickens, stockpile a draft pick in the draft. I used to hate to say this when people said it to me when I was a GM, ‘Just trade down’. That’s easier said than done. I would try to make sure I do everything to exhaust my way to trade down in the first round and try to get a pick in ’26.”

The Steelers have always been geared toward winning in the present without too much thought toward the future. Mike Tomlin often says that he owes the current group too much to be planning too far ahead. According to Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin is making many of the decisions along with GM Omar Khan. This type of forward thinking at the expense of the present would likely require Khan’s vision to supersede Tomlin’s for the upcoming offseason. It’s a better idea in theory than it is a practical or probable outcome.

“I would have a scouting report on all the quarterbacks coming out in ’26 right now so we can start formulating that plan,” Whaley said.

The 2026 QB class is anybody’s guess at this point. There are often names that emerge out of nowhere to become the top choice (Joe Burrow) while options that were previously viewed as can’t-miss prospects fall into obscurity (Spencer Rattler).

The class will likely include LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar, both of whom opted to return to college this year. It could also include Texas’ Arch Manning. Maybe Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, or Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt too. At first glance, it seems to be a stronger class than the 2025 group, but so much can change between now and then. Chances are good there’s a first-round pick who emerges outside the names I just listed.

Whatever the idea is, the Steelers need to chart their course toward landing a franchise quarterback. Until they do, the rest of their roster construction won’t pay off.