Florio Warns Steelers About Handing Pickens An Extension, Even After 2025

Even if the Pittsburgh Steelers hang onto WR George Pickens and even if Pickens does and says all the right things in 2025, Mike Florio is warning the Steelers about giving him a long-term deal. Believe people when they first show who they are is essentially his message to the team about throwing money at Pickens no matter what happens over the next 12 months.

Reacting to Art Rooney’s comments about Pickens’ future, Florio thinks Pittsburgh must tread carefully.

“If you make him prove himself this year and then you pay him, does he revert?” Florio told co-host Chris Simms on Wednesday’s Pro Football Talk. “Does he act the way he should for one year, get the contract? Because once you get that contract, you know the way the contract’s gonna be structured, you have a certain amount of bulletproof-ness to you.”

Though it’s unclear if Pickens is in the team’s 2025 plans, a summer extension seemed off the table in Rooney’s mind. While he praised Pickens’ talent, Rooney repeatedly admitted he was unsure if Pickens would reach his full potential. Nothing he said indicated Pittsburgh was ready to back up the Brink’s truck this year.

But Florio’s point is about 2026. If Pickens goes out, has a great year, and doesn’t make the headlines the way he has throughout his career. If Pickens gets paid and the team can no longer dangle the contract carrot in front of him, will he turn back into the hot-headed receiver he’s proven to be? It’s a fair argument.

“If you give him money, is he gonna change?” Florio asked. “And at what point do you come to the conclusion that this is just who he is?”

The best counter to Florio’s concern is how unlikely that outcome is. This 2024 season was an important one for Pickens knowing he’d finally be eligible for an extension after this season. A monster year with none of his patented issues could’ve provided him a mega payday in a hot receiver market where $30 million per year is now common. And yet, Pickens didn’t change. He was late, he took selfish penalties, he fumed on the sideline.

Perhaps in some ways, as Mike Tomlin’s hinted, he’s matured and grown. But he’s never going to be a choir boy. The decision the Steelers have to make is if they can live with his personality on a long-term deal. Does his massive talent outweigh all that? Based on Rooney’s commentary, the answer seems to be no.