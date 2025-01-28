Florio ‘Guesses’ Steelers Want Wilson Or Fields As Backup QB, Will Find Starter Elsewhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have one of their two 2024 starting quarterbacks in 2025. But not both. Laying out in clear terms the team’s offseason vision at the position, owner Art Rooney II admitted he doesn’t expect Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to return next season. More likely, only one will re-sign. Commenting on that plan Tuesday, Mike Florio struggles to see the logic.

“It’s odd that the position would be,” Florio told co-host Devin McCourty on Pro Football Talk Tuesday. “We want to keep one or the other. Not both.”

But the logic is clear. Perhaps ideally, the Steelers would like to keep Wilson and Fields. But the feasibility of that is low. Rooney acknowledged both players want to start and whoever doesn’t get re-signed will look for the chance to compete elsewhere.

“I wouldn’t close the door, but I’d say it’s probably unlikely,” Rooney told select reporters Monday of bringing both passers back. “I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don’t know that they wanna share the same job again next year. So, I would say most likely we probably don’t wind up bringing them both back.”

That’s why the team’s strategy is what it is. Neither player wants to re-sign and lock themselves into being the backup. Fields progressed and improved his play last year. Another year on the bench doesn’t further his goals after starting for three seasons in Chicago. And Wilson certainly doesn’t want to be a backup this late in his career, hoping to maximize the few remaining years he has left.

Given that both quarterbacks will be far more costly this year than last, it’s difficult for Pittsburgh to justify paying both. Still, Florio thinks there’s a hidden meaning behind Rooney’s words.

“I think the guy’s gonna be the backup, too,” he said of whichever re-signs. “I think that’s the reality. They’re going to look for a starter elsewhere. They want to keep one of the other two to be the No. 2. That’s my guess.”

Rooney noted that the team would explore external options and have an eye toward the draft but finding a player worth immediately starting over Wilson or Fields is doubtful. Free agency options are thin, and the team won’t pay Wilson or Fields only to turn around and sign Sam Darnold. The draft pool is limited too, and a rookie is unlikely to beat out either veteran for the job. Pittsburgh would prefer to benefit from a Year 2 of Wilson/Fields with OC Arthur Smith, building on the groundwork laid this season.

Both of Florio’s comment miss the mark. The Steelers are choosing between the quarterbacks because they don’t have another choice. And whoever re-signs will be the clear favorite to start to begin 2025, though the team still has few answers for who its long-term starter will be.