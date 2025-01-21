Five Steelers Listed Among Top 75 Free Agents By PFF

The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple key players on the offensive side of the football set to hit free agency in March, and five Steelers were listed among Pro Football Focus’ top-75 free agent list. QB Justin Fields anchored the group as the No. 19 available free agent. OG James Daniels came in at No. 28, QB Russell Wilson at No. 44, OT Dan Moore Jr. at No. 47 and RB Najee Harris at No. 48.

PFF also gave contract projections for each player — Fields’ came in at one year, $11 million, Daniels at one year, $5.5 million, Wilson at two years, $70 million with $40 million guaranteed, Moore at three years, $40 million with $25 million guaranteed and Harris at three years, $34.5 million with $22.5 million guaranteed.

The projection contract for Fields does feel low, but Gerry Dulac suggested that Fields’ contract won’t be “anything crazy.” If the Steelers do re-sign Fields for a contract around that amount, it gives them flexibility with the rest of their roster and signing him to a one-year deal also wouldn’t lock him in as their quarterback of the future. Wilson’s projection is more in line with some of the reporting that he could command a Baker Mayfield-esque contract, as it would be a higher APY but for two years instead of three, with just $40 million total guaranteed over two years.

At that price, it’s not inconceivable that Wilson could return to Pittsburgh. But after he and the offense struggled down the stretch, the Steelers really have to weigh whether it’s best for them to run it back with Wilson instead of seeing what Fields could do for less money while still leaving their long-term options open.

Moore, Daniels and Harris are all unlikely to return to Pittsburgh. It would be a bit of a surprise if Daniels only got $5 million, but it would be a one-year, prove-it deal with him coming off a torn Achilles. That contract would certainly be a bargain, but the Steelers are likely to roll with Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick at guard next season after McCormick showed some flashes and played decently well while filling in for Daniels.

Moore will get starter money elsewhere, as the Steelers transition to Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at offensive tackle. While Harris has run for over 1,000 yards every season in Pittsburgh, he hasn’t been super efficient, and the Steelers will likely move on after declining his fifth-year option last offseason. Pittsburgh also has Jaylen Warren as a restricted free agent, but he will more than likely be back next season, and the Steelers will also look to add a running back to pair with him this offseason, likely through the draft.

The quarterback question is the biggest one looming in Pittsburgh, and PFF had Fields as the second-best available quarterback behind Sam Darnold, whom it projected to get a three-year, $123.75 million deal with $70 million guaranteed. That’s a lot of money for a quarterback who struggled in Minnesota’s final two games, and it feels more likely that the Steelers would roll with Fields or Wilson instead of bringing in another outside veteran to start.

It’s still early in the offseason, but figuring out who will be their quarterback in 2025 is the Steelers’ No. 1 priority, and with these contract projections, the idea of bringing back Fields sounds pretty appealing.