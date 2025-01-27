Fittipaldo Makes Argument For Steelers Drafting D-Lineman In Round One

There are two primary schools of thought I’ve seen when it comes to how the Pittsburgh Steelers should spend their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We all know that the Steelers need a major talent infusion at the wide receiver position. They could also use some big help on the defensive line, and that’s where Texas A&M’s DL Shemar Stewart could come into play.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka has been a popular pick early in the draft process with people like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocking him to the Steelers. But insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks Stewart could be the versatile defensive lineman the Steelers need to eventually replace DL Cam Heyward.

“At Texas A&M, you would see him in a two-point stance and a three-point stance,” said Fittipaldo on Monday’s episode of the North Shore Drive Podcast.”In the games that I watched, it was probably about half and half, so he did have that flexibility in college. I just think his body type is exactly what the Steelers are looking for in a five-technique. And we all know Cam Heyward is going to turn 36 here in a couple of months. He’s been playing great, but eventually, you’re going to need his replacement. And Stewart, body type-wise, certainly would fit that bill.”

The Steelers could use help on the defensive line. Steelers Depot’s Scott Pavelle did an in-depth look at the state of the Steelers’ defensive line. And they could certainly use an injection of youthful talent. The question then becomes if the Steelers should prioritize the nose tackle position or more of a 3-4 defensive end.

If they’re looking at the defensive end position, Shemar Stewart could fit the bill, as Fittipaldo says. Texas A&M listed him at 6-6 and 290 pounds. That’s a great length and a good size for anchoring as a defensive lineman. And he produced as well, earning himself a Third-Team All-SEC nod in 2024. He has 31 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also knocked down two passes and forced a fumble.

Stewart will be at the Senior Bowl where the Steelers will get a good look at him. Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle is also keen to see him. He tabbed Stewart as one of his players to watch for at the Senior Bowl.

If the Steelers take Shemar Stewart at 21, they’re banking on him being a disruptive force against both the run and the pass. And that’s always a good thing, especially against teams like the Baltimore Ravens. The biggest issue, no pun intended, is whether Stewart is big enough to hold up at defensive end. But many, including both Mead and McCorkle, think that Stewart’s 6-foot-6 frame can easily carry more muscle mass and weight. If he can without losing explosiveness, he could be the disruptor the Steelers want.