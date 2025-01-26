Ed Bouchette Puts Little Stock Into Roethlisberger And Harrison’s Steelers Criticism

Though it became headline news when Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison offered blunt critiques of the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers, not everyone took their comments to heart. That includes retired Steelers’ beat writer Ed Bouchette who made a rare media appearance Friday night to share his thoughts on Roethlisberger and Harrison’s comments.

Bouchette paid little mind to either.

“Let’s face it, Gerry called Ben,” Bouchette told 93.7 The Fan’s Jason Mackey. Ben didn’t pick up the phone and want to rant to Gerry. Lot of people from what I saw said, ‘why’s Ben talking?’ Well, Gerry called him and asked him some questions.”

Those comments refer to a Friday morning article from Dulac that featured Roethlisberger’s critiques of the organization. Not only did he say the franchise had lost “the Steelers’ way,” he said they were more than a quarterback away from competing. Overall, a scathing take on a team who espouses Super Bowl hope every season.

Roethlisberger also downplayed the idea of signing QB Russell Wilson to a big-money contract, more open to re-upping with Justin Fields. While Roethlisberger’s comments were perhaps more critical, he’s offered similar sentiments on his weekly Footbahlin podcast. Including making the same statement about Wilson, hesitant to offer him a deal worth $30 million per year or more.

Bouchette said comments from titans of yesteryear are common, referring back to something DL Dwight White said while the team went through a rough 1980s.

“Somebody called him and said, ‘what do you think about this defense?’ Which was terrible at the time, and he called it soft and cheesy. And that went forever. You had guys from the 70s start commenting on the Steelers in the 80s because they were going bad and they weren’t very hospitable comments.”

Finding the specific comment is tough to do but a 1988 Sports Illustrated article quoted White implying criticism towards head coach Chuck Noll, suggesting he was stuck in his ways and how the team won in the 70s wouldn’t be how they’d conquer the 80s.

“We can all outgrow our usefulness,” White told SI’s Rick Reilly. “It’s possible to get caught up in a time warp. If you’re trying to do the same thing you used to do and you don’t have the same personnel, maybe you’re missing the boat.”

Noll never fully turned around Pittsburgh. While the team won a handful of playoff games, the team made it to just one AFC Championship Game after their 70s run and never returned to the Super Bowl.

Harrison’s comments were more informal. Interviewed mid-massage on Willie Colon’s podcast, Harrison wasn’t as blunt but agreed the team’s standard had slipped while placing blame primarily on Mike Tomlin’s shoulders. Bouchette sees that as a grudge talking.

“He’s not happy with Mike anyway,” he told Mackey. “Because for a couple reasons. They traded him and then they benched him.”

To be clear, Harrison wasn’t traded. He hit free agency and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 before returning to Pittsburgh the following season. Stuck behind Jarvis Jones in 2017, Harrison forced his exit by sleeping in meetings. The Steelers cut him, allowing Harrison to sign with the New England Patriots.

While the situation was tense, Harrison seems to be on good terms with the organization now. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor in 2023 after finishing his career as the franchise’s all-time sack leader, now surpassed by T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Admitting he didn’t listen to Harrison’s comments, his interview was mild and and not a scathing critique of Tomlin directly. Nothing that would suggest his words were created by an axe to grind.

Though Bouchette is missing the mark, his overall sentiment remains arguable. Teams that go through difficult stretches are ripe from criticism. From fans, media, and former players. Comments from Roethlisberger and Harrison shouldn’t be ignored but they’re not revelations nor are they uncommon around the league. Many questioned the lost “Patriots’ way” after the team faltered post-Tom Brady. Despite downplaying their words, Bouchette acknowledged owner Art Rooney II will take them to heart more than Mike Tomlin.

“Mike would call it elevator music. I would think Art Rooney has taken it seriously because you have some of these great players start doing that and you have to take it seriously. It’s not just fans anymore. It’s not just the media anymore. It’s guys who put on the line for you and were great players and remember the great days and they’re being critical.”

Already showing signs of impatience last offseason, Rooney can’t feel any better now that the team has gone eight-straight years without a playoff win. It’s the team’s longest drought post-merger. Yet, little coaching or front office changes appear to be on the horizon. The Steelers will re-tool their roster but in many ways, will try to run it back in 2025 and hope for a better outcome.