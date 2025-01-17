Dulac: Mike Tomlin 2024 Contract Extension Worth $50 Million

When Mike Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension in June, there was little doubt the money was massive. Reporting indicated he was one of the highest-paid coaches in all American sports, not just the NFL. But the PPG’s Gerry Dulac offered the exact parameters of the deal, and it’s a doozy. Three-years, $50 million. So if you want to know why Tomlin’s seat is very safe despite another one-and-done season, follow the money.

Making the case clear that Tomlin would stay for 2025, Dulac told Rich Eisen the details.

“The Steelers have no plans to move on from Mike Tomlin. Look, they gave him a three-year, $50 million extension in June, and they’re not just gonna walk away from that,” Dulac told Eisen Thursday afternoon.

In November, Sportico came out with a list of the highest-paid coaches in American sports. Per-year, Tomlin ranked fifth overall and third in the NFL trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton. The graphic listed Tomlin netting $16 million per season.

The @Sportico highest paid coaches list is out. "Jim Harbaugh ranked 31st last year under his Michigan contract worth $8.3 million annually before incentives….The Chargers lured the 60-yr-old back to the NFL sideline with a 5-year, $80 million deal." https://t.co/5J0C2cxZF1. pic.twitter.com/jynH2rgHKs — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) November 21, 2024

That’s in-line with Dulac’s comments that would put Tomlin at $16.67 million per year. Just above the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh who took five-years, $80 million ($16 million per year on the nose) to leave Michigan and re-join the NFL. Given that Tomlin signed his deal months later, it’s logical for his agent to make sure he beat Harbaugh’s number. And it sounds like he did.

Like Tomlin told reporters mid-season, he’s a well-compensated man.

It’s why Tomlin staying in Pittsburgh should come as no surprise. Coaching contracts are fully guaranteed. Unlike players, there’s no cap savings by firing a coach early. And it’s not in the Steelers’ mantra to fire virtually any coach much less one making the bank Tomlin is. The same will likely apply through the remainder of his deal. Firing Tomlin means still paying him on top of paying his replacement, and salaries for even new and unproven head coaches start around $5 million per season.

“That was just another indication that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will part ways only when Mike Tomlin wants to,” Dulac said.

Big changes to Pittsburgh might not be coming. A franchise that feels stuck doesn’t seem likely to radically shake things up. The Steelers have few options to do so and even less desire. Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin are trending towards returning as coordinators. External quarterback options are few, making re-signing Russell Wilson or Justin Fields the most likely outcome.

Tomlin will try to prove his contract next season and snap the Steelers’ streak. But even if he doesn’t, his job security in the form of his mega-contract we now have numbers for, courtesy of Dulac. So if you wonder why he’s patrolling the sideline next September, his salary is one heck of a starting point.