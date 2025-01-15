Dulac Believes Steelers Will Re-Sign Justin Fields, Contract Won’t Be ‘Anything Crazy’

Could the answer to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback issue be sitting right in front of them? Justin Fields may not pan out to be the long-term answer they are looking for, but he could be the best of several uninspiring options heading into 2025.

The Steelers brought in two QBs last offseason, and much of the chatter leading up to the season was about how the best-case scenario involved Fields winning the job. He was 25 years old for the 2024 season (younger than Kenny Pickett) and had way more long-term potential than the now 36-year-old Russell Wilson.

Ultimately, Tomlin chose to go with Wilson while Fields was 4-2, looking for a spark to take the Steelers from being a good team to being a great team. It worked for about a month and a half before everything came crashing down with five-consecutive losses to finish the year in the first round of the playoffs once again.

Maybe they decide to run things back with Fields to get an honest look at a full offseason of preparation and a full season of play. P-G Insider Gerry Dulac was asked what Fields’ potential contract extension might look like.

“At this point, I believe Justin Fields will be re-signed,” Dulac said via his Steelers chat on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But I don’t think it will be anything crazy.”

There are a couple pieces of evidence that would lead to Dulac’ conclusion. For one, Mike Tomlin said that he is “certainly” in consideration to be brought back as the starting quarterback. The way that Fields handled himself throughout the year both as the starter and as the backup made that a realistic conversation for Tomlin.

Arthur Smith was also a big supporter of Fields as the starting quarterback. After he was effectively demoted to backup, Smith was very public in his support, saying that he hoped Fields’ confidence wasn’t affected by the decision. He also said the Steelers have “two starting quarterbacks” on their roster. If Smith sticks around, I would think he is pounding the table to get an honest chance with Fields for a full season. Especially following reports that Wilson and Smith didn’t have the greatest relationship.

Fields went 4-2 as a starter, which was nearly a 50-percent increase in his career win total in three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He also made strides in his completion percentage, decreased the rate in which he took sacks, and greatly limited his turnovers. He also accounted for 10 total TDs in six games.

There aren’t that many great avenues to address the quarterback position otherwise, so the Steelers might as well see what a full season of Fields looks like. Best case, he shows enough progress to be a long-term solution. Worst case, they have another average season and gear up for the 2026 NFL Draft, which should be a stronger QB group than 2025.

What might Fields’ contract look like? Sam Darnold signed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. I would look at that number as a guide to place him somewhere in the $13-$15 million range on a one-year deal. Maybe it could inch a little higher if another team is offering more, but I’d be surprised if it’s significantly higher. Certainly not the $30 million figure that Adam Schefter suggested back in November.