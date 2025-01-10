Does Russell Wilson Need To Beat Ravens To Save His Job – Or His Career?

Does Russell Wilson need to beat the Ravens to save his job—or even his career?

When many Steelers fans talk about letting Russell Wilson cook these days, they’re probably talking about working at McDonald’s. While it is not all on him, the Steelers are mired in a four-game losing streak. In those four games, the Steelers never topped 17 points and were held under 200 yards twice.

Not only did the Steelers struggle, but Wilson often did as well. The month of December saw some of his worst decision-making, his worst throws, his worst sacks. He reverted to some of his worst habits that compelled the Seahawks to trade him and the Broncos to cut him. I don’t think too many fans are laughing at Sean Payton for drafting Bo Nix after cutting Wilson now.

With the way the Steelers’ season has turned, the discussion has also turned to Russell Wilson’s future. If he loses on Saturday, and doesn’t play well, many believe his time in Pittsburgh will be over. Some even wonder if that will mark the end of his career. Even though he wants to play another five to seven years, someone needs to give him a job. And is he willing to take on a backup role?

Of course, Wilson can change the narrative by playing well, even winning in Baltimore. In reality, he may have to do both, rather than one or the other. The Steelers signed Wilson to help them get over the playoff hump. If he doesn’t win or is just along for the ride, what is the point?

Russell Wilson finished his first and potentially his last regular season with the Steelers with a 6-5 record. That was, of course, 6-1 at one point before losing four consecutive games to end the regular season. He finished 214-of-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also took, 33 sacks, at nearly a nine-percent rate per drop back. Though he only had five fumbles (one of which was on Najee Harris), many proved to be disastrous.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is underway, following another disappointing year ending in a first-round playoff loss. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January. There are positive signs, but things could jump off the rails any moment.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Russell Wilson earning a lucrative new deal next year, and is Justin Fields still in consideration? How will the team continue to address the depth chart, which is surprisingly still in flux?

The playoffs are here, following a grueling regular season. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.