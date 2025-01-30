Do Steelers Know Which QB They Want To Keep?

Do the Steelers know which quarterback they want to keep?

Steelers president Art Rooney II recently said that he would prefer the Steelers re-sign one of their quarterbacks. He was obviously referring to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields—and not Kyle Allen, of course. But when he said that, was he speaking with a preference in mind?

More generally, do the Steelers as an organization have a preference between Wilson and Fields? There has been a lot of momentum behind Fields’ name since the season ended, but is that recency bias? Wilson ended the season on a five-game losing streak—but then again, he is a Pro Bowler, you know.

When the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, they did so primarily to obtain a backup quarterback. They were also, of course, intrigued by his skill set and what they might be able to get out of him. In his six starts, he did show encouraging growth from his time in Chicago, but what is his ceiling?

We already know what Russell Wilson’s ceiling is—but it is better than we saw most of last season. If the Steelers gave him a better offensive line and better wide receivers, he would also play better. Particularly as the season wore on, he was running for his life. Fields is better at evading pressure, but it’s best to avoid it altogether.

In terms of touch and accuracy, Justin Fields is never going to be Russell Wilson. Wilson is also never going to have Fields’ athletic ability, and he has just as big an arm. We saw during his first season with the Steelers that he can make the big play down the field. He can also throw with accuracy, but not as consistently as desired.

It’s easy to be intrigued by “upside”, and Fields certainly has more than the 36-year-old Wilson. Most also believe that the Steelers could retain Fields cheaper than Wilson. Unless Pete Carroll wants to go after Wilson, though, I’m not sure how much of a bidding war the Steelers might have for him. Neither will be so expensive that the Steelers couldn’t buy their man, though.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.